Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Goes deep in first rehab game

Cronenworth (concussion) went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double Friday in a rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso.

Cronenworth was originally slated to make his first rehab appearance Thursday, but he had to wait an extra day while the process of receiving full medical clearance was completed. The veteran outfielder seemed to be champing at the bit to get back given his first place appearance Friday, as he walloped a 413-foot two-run homer to right field. It was Cronenworth's first game action since May 4, so he'll presumably need several more contests in the minors before he's ready to be activated.