Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
San Diego managed Jayce Tingler will stock up some extra right-handed bats against Mets lefty Joey Lucchesi in the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Cronenworth will head to the bench for the first time this month. The righty-hitting Ha-Seong Kim will fill in for Cronenworth at the keystone.
