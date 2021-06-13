Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

San Diego managed Jayce Tingler will stock up some extra right-handed bats against Mets lefty Joey Lucchesi in the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Cronenworth will head to the bench for the first time this month. The righty-hitting Ha-Seong Kim will fill in for Cronenworth at the keystone.