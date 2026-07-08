Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Hits key homer after BP scare

Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run Tuesday in a 4-1 victory versus Arizona.

It was an eventful day for Cronenworth, beginning with a batting-practice mishap during which he was struck in the face by a groundball, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. The utility man was able to remain in the lineup, but he committed an error in the top of the first inning that led to an Arizona run. All was well that ended well for Cronenworth, however, as he clubbed a three-run blast in the bottom of the frame that ultimately provided the winning margin for San Diego. The long ball was just the third in what has been a rough campaign for Cronenworth, as he's slashing a poor .183/.285/.270 through 41 contests. However, he's begun to turn things around this month, batting .360 (9-for-25) with two homers and six RBI through seven July games.