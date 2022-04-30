Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Friday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.
He upped his average to .213 and now has 12 RBI on the season. It was his third multi-hit game in his last six contests.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Knocks in three runs Tuesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Connects on first homer•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches base three times•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Hitting third Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Making spring debut Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Slowed by groin issue•