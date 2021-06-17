Cronenworth went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to Colorado.

The 27-year-old entered the game as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning. In the sixth, he hit a solo home run, which brought San Diego within a run. Cronenworth hasn't been a huge power threat with just seven homers in 69 contests this year. He's added a .272/.338/.412 slash line with 21 RBI, 42 runs scored and three stolen bases across 286 plate appearances.

