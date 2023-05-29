Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss against the Yankees.

Cronenworth opened the scoring Sunday with a first-inning solo shot off Gerrit Cole. The homer extended Cronenworth's hit streak to four games, though it was his first extra-base hit in eight contests. It's been a down year overall for the 29-year-old Cronenworth. He's now slashing .215/.339/.392 with six home runs, 23 runs scored, 19 RBI and two stolen bases across 219 plate appearances this season.

