Cronenworth went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss against the Yankees.
Cronenworth opened the scoring Sunday with a first-inning solo shot off Gerrit Cole. The homer extended Cronenworth's hit streak to four games, though it was his first extra-base hit in eight contests. It's been a down year overall for the 29-year-old Cronenworth. He's now slashing .215/.339/.392 with six home runs, 23 runs scored, 19 RBI and two stolen bases across 219 plate appearances this season.
