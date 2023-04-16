Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with two homers along with six RBI while drawing a walk in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Brewers.

Cronenworth tied the game at 2-2 in the first inning with a single off Freddy Peralta, but there was much more offensive fireworks to come from his left-handed bat. He broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth with a two-run shot off Peralta, and he swatted another two-run blast in the seventh off Hoby Milner. A walk with the bases loaded in the eighth made it 10-3 Padres and cemented the blowout. Cronenworth was struggling coming into this game, but the 29-year-old certainly helped plenty of fantasy rosters against the Brew Crew on Saturday.