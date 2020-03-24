Padres' Jake Cronenworth: In contention for roster spot
Cronenworth is vying for 26th spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Cronenworth vaulted himself into contention for the team's final roster spot with a strong spring in which he posted a .320/.393/.400 slash line and a 3:4 BB:K. The 26-year-old's value is boosted by his ability to play three different infield positions as well as pitch. However, Cronenworth's chance of earning two-way status this season is impeded by MLB's requirement that he be carried against the Padres' 13-pitcher limit for part of the season while he accrues enough at-bats to qualify for the designation, per Kyle Glaser of Baseball America.
