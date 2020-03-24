Cronenworth is vying for 26th spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cronenworth vaulted himself into contention for the team's final roster spot with a strong spring in which he posted a .320/.393/.400 slash line and a 3:4 BB:K. The 26-year-old's value is boosted by his ability to play three different infield positions as well as pitch. However, Cronenworth's chance of earning two-way status this season is impeded by MLB's requirement that he be carried against the Padres' 13-pitcher limit for part of the season while he accrues enough at-bats to qualify for the designation, per Kyle Glaser of Baseball America.