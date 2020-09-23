Cronenworth will start at shortstop and will bat second Wednesday against the Angels.
With Fernando Tatis receiving his first day off of the season, Cronenworth will take his spot both in the field and in the batting order. Cronenworth, who previously hasn't hit higher than fourth, has mostly been serving as the Padres' No. 7 hitter in September while slashing .211/.308/.316 on the month.
