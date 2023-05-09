Cronenworth will bat second Tuesday night against the Twins, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Cronenworth had been exclusively hitting sixth since the calendar flipped to May, but the Padres will shake things up a bit for Tuesday's series opener at Target Field in Minnesota. Manny Machado is batting third, Juan Soto is at cleanup, and Xander Bogaerts will bat fifth.
