The Padres placed Cronenworth on the 10-day injured list Friday with a non-displaced right rib fracture.

Cronenworth was taken out of Tuesday's game against the A's due to what was initially believed to be cramping. However, imaging revealed that the 31-year-old infielder actually suffered a fractured rib, which stems from when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday's contest. It's unclear how long he will be out, though he could return relatively quickly, considering he was able to start another two games after getting plunked. Jose Iglesias will presumably take over as San Diego's primary second baseman while Cronenworth is out, and Tyler Wade will come up from Triple-A to replenish the big club's infield depth.