Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.

His first-inning blast off Pablo Lopez wound up being the game-winning hit, although the Padres would go on to add plenty of insurance. Cronenworth appears to be heating up at the plate again, batting ,290 (9-for-31) over his last eight contests with a 5:3 BB:K, but the streaky super-utility player is still only slashing .239/.343/.387 through 117 games on the season with 12 homers, 63 RBI and 72 runs.