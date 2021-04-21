Cronenworth isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
Cronenworth went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. Ha-Seong Kim will take over at second base Wednesday, batting seventh.
