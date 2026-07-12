Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Notches pair of steals

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Cronenworth has gone 12-for-42 (.286) over 13 games since he returned from a concussion. His pair of steals Saturday gave him three thefts on the year. The veteran infielder is batting .187 with a .553 OPS, three home runs, 11 RBI, 17 runs scored and three doubles over 45 contests. Cronenworth has seen steady time in the lineup between first base, second base and designated hitter since his return.