Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Cronenworth restored a one-run lead for the Padres with his RBI double in the fourth inning. He also doubled in the second inning and stole third with two outs, but couldn't come around to score either time. The 26-year-old has four homers, three steals, 19 RBI and 21 runs scored through 36 games.