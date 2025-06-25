Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Out of lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cronenworth is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Nationals.
It's the first day off for Cronenworth since May 23. Jose Iglesias will play second base and bat seventh against Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore.
