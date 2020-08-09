Cronenworth is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.
The 26-year-old started the previous six games and went 6-for-19 with two homers, a double, a triple and three RBI, but he'll take a seat for the series finale. Eric Hosmer's return from the injured list likely means Cronenworth won't be starting everyday, but he should continue seeing opportunities at second base given how well he's played. Jurickson Profar is starting at the keystone Sunday with lefty Madison Bumgarner on the mound for Arizona.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Goes yard against Diamondbacks•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Earning more time•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Homers in loss•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Filling in for Hosmer again•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Belts RBI double in MLB debut•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Makes Opening Day roster•