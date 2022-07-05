Cronenworth went 1-for-2 with a base hit and a walk Monday in the Padres' 8-2 loss to the Mariners.

Cronenworth has most commonly hit out of the No. 2 spot in the order this season, but he's made six of his previous seven starts out of the three hole and looks to have settled into that position in the lineup for now. The 27-year-old has endured a bit of a rough patch over the past two weeks, having slashed .156/.269/.200 over his last 12 games. Cronenworth is still holding down a palatable .727 OPS for the season in spite of the slump and doesn't look to be in any danger of losing out on playing time.