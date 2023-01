Cronenworth agreed to a one-year, $4.225 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for the 28-year-old, and he'll receive a massive raise from his pre-arbitration figures. Cronenworth had a .239/.332/.390 slash line with 17 home runs and 88 RBI in 158 games last season, and he's expected to begin 2023 as San Diego's primary first baseman.