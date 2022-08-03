Cronenworth went 3-for-6 with three walks and a two-run home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against Colorado.

Much of Cronenworth's production game in Game 1, when he slugged a two-run homer and got on base four times. The infielder reached twice more in the nightcap to round out a big day at the plate. Cronenworth has reached base in nine straight contests and is slashing .276/.475/.379 with a 10:6 BB:K over that stretch.