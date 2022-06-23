Cronenworth is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cronenworth started the past 33 games and will head to the bench for only the second time all season. He has a 1.029 OPS through 22 games in June, though he's 0-for-9 with two runs over the past two contests. CJ Abrams will start at the keystone with Ha-Seong Kim manning shortstop.