Cronenworth went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth hit an RBI single, stole second and scored on a Jose Azocar single in the sixth inning. The steal was Cronenworth's third of the year and his first since Aug. 20. The second baseman has hit a bit of a slump, going 4-for-25 (.160) over his last six games, though he has a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in that span. For the year, he's at a .241/.335/.392 slash line with 16 homers, 74 RBI and 83 runs scored through 142 contests.