Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two total runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 9-1 victory over Colorado.

Cronenworth was credited with an RBI as a result of being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning. He later accounted for the Padres' final runs with his two-run shot to right field in the fifth. Cronenworth reached base 11 times in 17 plate appearances while recording two homers and five RBI over the four-game set versus the Rockies.