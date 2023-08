Cronenworth was lifted from Friday's game in Milwaukee after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch, 97.3 The Fan reports.

A 92 mph Andrew Chafin fastball caught Cronenworth in a bad spot and he was quickly removed from the game. The infielder is no doubt headed for X-rays, with an update on his condition possibly available later Friday. Cronenworth was 1-for-3 with a single in addition to the hit by pitch before exiting.