Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Shipped to San Diego
Cronenworth was traded from the Rays to the Padres along with Tommy Pham in exchange for Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Edwards, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
A two-way prospect who can work as a middle infielder or right-handed reliever, Cronenworth is close to big-league ready. In his age-25 season at Triple-A he logged a .334/.429/.520 slash line with 10 home runs, 12 steals, a 12.1 percent walk rate and 15.3 percent strikeout rate in 88 games. The Padres have a lot of middling options at second base, led by Jurickson Profar, and Cronenworth could realistically emerge as the best option at the keystone at some point in 2020. His two-way versatility could work as a tie breaker for holding a spot on the 26-man roster.
