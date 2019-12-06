Cronenworth was traded from the Rays to the Padres along with Tommy Pham in exchange for Hunter Renfroe and Xavier Edwards, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

A two-way prospect who can work as a middle infielder or right-handed reliever, Cronenworth is close to big-league ready. In his age-25 season at Triple-A he logged a .334/.429/.520 slash line with 10 home runs, 12 steals, a 12.1 percent walk rate and 15.3 percent strikeout rate in 88 games. The Padres have a lot of middling options at second base, led by Jurickson Profar, and Cronenworth could realistically emerge as the best option at the keystone at some point in 2020. His two-way versatility could work as a tie breaker for holding a spot on the 26-man roster.