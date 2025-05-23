Cronenworth is not in the lineup for Friday's tilt in Atlanta.
Cronenworth is an everyday player but will occasionally sit against tougher lefties and Chris Sale -- who starts for Atlanta on Friday -- qualifies. Jose Iglesias will cover second base and bat seventh for the Padres.
