Cronenworth will be on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cronenworth finds himself on the bench for the second time in five games after sitting just twice in the first 78 games of the season. His season is trending in the wrong direction, as he finished April with a respectable .728 OPS but recorded a .665 OPS in May and a .557 OPS in June. Brandon Dixon, who owns a .662 OPS on the season himself, will get the nod at first base.