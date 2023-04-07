Cronenworth went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs Thursday in a loss to Atlanta.

Cronenworth reached base three times in the contest and scored half of San Diego's runs. He temporarily tied the score with a solo homer in the sixth inning for his first long ball and first RBI of the campaign. Cronenworth is slashing .217/.333/.435 through 27 plate appearances this season.