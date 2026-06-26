Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Start of rehab stint delayed

Cronenworth (concussion), who was expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A El Paso, did not get cleared in time to play, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cronenworth had been slated to see his first game action since May 4, but the approval process necessary for him to play did not get finalized in time for El Paso's game. Per Sanders, the utility man didn't suffer a setback, and the hope is that he'll be able to suit up Friday. For that to happen, he'll have to get full medical clearance, as required by MLB's protocols for concussions.