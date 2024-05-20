Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 9-1 win over Atlanta.

Cronenworth opened up the scoring with a two-run blast off Bryce Elder in the opening frame for his only hit of the night. Currently among all qualified first basemen, Cronenworth owns a 140 wRC+, which is third in baseball only behind Freddie Freeman and Bryce Harper. He's putting together an excellent campaign and is currently slashing .275/.344/.485 with eight homers, 30 RBI, 21 runs and a 17:33 BB:K in 192 plate appearances.