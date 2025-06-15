Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth is enjoying a steady but unremarkable June -- he's hit safely in five straight games and in 10 of 14 contests for the month. His fourth-inning homer Sunday was his first extra-base hit since a May 28 double versus the Marlins, and he also picked up his first RBI since June 3 against the Giants. The infielder is now at a .241/.367/.400 slash line with five homers, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored and one stolen base across 46 games this season. Hitting consistently is half the battle, but Cronenworth's fantasy stock will remain fairly low if he can't get more involved in run production.