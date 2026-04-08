Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

The veteran infielder helped the Padres break open a 0-0 tie when he turned on a Justin Lawrence fastball in the seventh inning and parked it in the seats in right-center field. It was Cronenworth's first homer of the year, and after a sluggish 4-for-32 (.125) start to the season, he's gone 3-for-9 over the last three contests with two walks, three RBI and his first two extra-base hits of the season.