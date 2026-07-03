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Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Swats homer in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cronenworth went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run against the Dodgers in a loss Thursday.

San Diego exploded for six runs over two innings against Los Angeles starter Roki Sasaki, with Cronenworth's three-run blast providing the final half of that scoring. However, the Dodgers went on to mount a comeback and emerged with the victory. Cronenworth's long ball was his first since April 8, though he missed most of May and June while recovering from a concussion. The veteran infielder is slashing a meager .164/.276/.236 across 128 plate appearances on the season, and his three RBI on Thursday nearly matched the four RBI he had produced over his first 35 contests combined.

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