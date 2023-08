Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Cronenworth hit an RBI single in the first inning and an RBI double in the seventh to account for half of the Padres' run production. The infielder has nine multi-hit efforts over his last 15 games, a stretch that has raised his batting average from .206 to .232 on the year. He's added a .706 OPS, 10 home runs, six stolen bases, 46 RBI and 52 runs scored through 116 contests overall.