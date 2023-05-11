Cronenworth went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Twins.

Cronenworth hasn't hit much lately, but he's drawn 10 walks over his last five games. While he's batting .236 on the season and has gone just 2-for-11 in that five-game sample, his .356 on-base percentage and career-best 14.2 percent walk rate for the year show why the Padres have opted to move him to second in the order for the last two games. The 29-year-old has three home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, two steals, eight doubles and two triples through 36 contests overall.