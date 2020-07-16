Cronenworth does not have a clear path to making the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

San Diego's recent addition of Jorge Mateo (illness) may have pushed Cronenworth out of a roster spot, though it remains unclear when Mateo will be able to join the team. While Cronenworth's ability to pitch adds some attractiveness to his profile, the Padres have a stacked bullpen and are therefore less likely to take his two-way ability into consideration when settling on their Opening Day roster.