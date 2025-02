The Padres signed Higginbotham to a minor-league contract Dec. 20 that includes an invitation to spring training.

Higginbotham spent the 2024 season at Double-A Erie in the Tigers organization, holding a 4.33 ERA and 78:12 K:BB over 62.1 frames. The 29-year-old southpaw is likely headed to Triple-A El Paso to begin the 2025 campaign.