Marsee is slashing .294/.478/.471 with one home run and two stolen bases in six games since being promoted from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday.

Marsee was elevated to Double-A along with two of the Padres' other top position prospects, catcher Ethan Salas and first baseman Nathan Martorella. Despite the jump in competition, the 22-year-old outfielder has continued to excel early on at San Antonio, reaching base at least twice in all five of his starts thus far.