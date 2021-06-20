site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-james-norwood-headed-back-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' James Norwood: Headed back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Padres optioned Norwood to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Norwood was up with the Padres for four days before being returned to the minors. He made two relief appearances during his time with the big club, retiring three batters between the outings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read