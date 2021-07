The Padres recalled Norwood from Triple-A El Paso to serve as their 27th man for Sunday's game against the Nationals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

San Diego and Washington were both extended an extra active roster spot for the series finale after the two sides resumed Saturday's suspended game earlier Sunday. Norwood will give the Padres a fresh arm out of the bullpen Sunday, but he'll likely be headed back to El Paso after the contest.