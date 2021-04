Norwood was traded from the Cubs to the Padres on Monday in exchange for Dauris Valdez.

Norwood had been designated for assignment by the Cubs on Wednesday, but he'll be on the Padres' 40-man roster, albeit at the team's alternate site. Norwood could fill a role this season but likely won't come close to pitching in high-leverage innings, as he owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.86 WHIP in 22 career innings at the major-league level.