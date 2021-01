The Yankees traded Reeves to the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Greg Allen, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Reeves was a low-level prospect for the Yankees, having made only one relief appearance at the Triple-A since signing with the organization as a 10th-round pick in the 2015 first-year player draft. The lefty will likely begin the 2021 campaign with the Padres' Double-A affiliate in San Antonio.