Wood (wrist) has completed his Arizona Complex League rehab assignment and has been activated onto High-A Lake Elsinore's roster, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Wood played in five games during his ACL rehab assignment, going 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts and a stolen base. Despite the unimpressive results, he's been deemed ready to return to Lake Elsinore, with whom he's slashed .273/.429/.509 with three homers, 12 RBI and four thefts over across 15 contests on the campaign. Wood has been sidelined by the wrist injury twice this season, so the organization will likely be cautious if the issue flares up again.