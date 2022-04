Wood was out of the lineup for Low-A Lake Elsinore's game Tuesday due to a wrist injury and is expected to be held out a few days, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but Wood will step out of the lineup for a few days to get healthy. He's gone 4-for-8 with two home runs, five RBI, four runs and one stolen base this season.