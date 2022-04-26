Wood (wrist) appeared in four consecutive games for Single-A Lake Elsinore from Friday through Sunday, going a collective 6-for-15 with a home run, two doubles, two walks, a stolen base, seven RBI and four runs.

After missing nearly two weeks of action with a sore right wrist, Wood looked plenty healthy in his return to the lineup for Lake Elsinore's weekend series with Fresno. The 19-year-old outfielder put his impressive raw power and above-average speed on display during the series, showcasing the skill set that led the Padres to select him in the second round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. Wood is one of the more intriguing prospects in the lower levels of the Padres' system.