Wood has hit .333/.422/.563 with three homers, seven steals and a 12:17 BB:K across 21 games for Single-A Lake Elsinore since returning from a wrist injury.

The 19-year-old owns an unimpeachable stat line over 35 Single-A games so far this season, featuring a .999 OPS and 26:28 BB:K. It's exceedingly rare for a guy who's built like an NFL linebacker (or, well, Aaron Judge) at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds to control the strike zone so well while also showing above-average base-stealing ability. While he'll obviously have to carry this level of performance over to higher levels of the minors, Wood is flashing star potential.