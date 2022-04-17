The Padres expect Wood (wrist) to resume swinging a bat soon, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Wood hasn't played for Low-A Lake Elsinore since April 9 due to a sore right wrist, but the organization is confident his injury isn't a significant one. According to Sanders, scans conducted on Wood's wrist have already ruled out a hamate bone injury, so he'll likely just need to wait for the soreness and swelling to subside before he's cleared for full baseball activities. The 19-year-old is viewed as one of the top lower-levels talents in the Padres' farm system.