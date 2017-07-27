Padres' Jarred Cosart: Moved to 60-day DL
Cosart (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.
The Padres needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for reliever Kyle McGrath to come up to the big leagues, and given that Cosart is out for the year, he was a logical choice to cast off the 40-man. He underwent elbow surgery on July 19 and will now focus on getting ready for the 2018 season.
