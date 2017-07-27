Cosart (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

The Padres needed to clear a 40-man roster spot for reliever Kyle McGrath to come up to the big leagues, and given that Cosart is out for the year, he was a logical choice to cast off the 40-man. He underwent elbow surgery on July 19 and will now focus on getting ready for the 2018 season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast