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Padres' Jase Bowen: Homers in Friday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bowen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

This was Bowen's second multi-hit effort in July, though he hit safely in just four of 20 games during the month. The outfielder continues to fill more of a part-time role, making most of his starts as a platoon partner for Gavin Sheets in left field. Bowen hit .222 in July and is at .167 with a .456 OPS across 63 plate appearances this season. He's added one homer, six RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and four stolen bases.

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