Padres' Jase Bowen: Swipes two bags Monday

Bowen went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Monday's 6-2 win against Cincinnati.

Bowen logged his second straight start in right field, with Fernando Tatis again handling the keystone. The Padres got a lot of production from the bottom of their order, including from Bowen, who notched his first multi-hit game as a big-leaguer and reached base three times. He also stole his first two bases, flashing the above-average speed that is a big part of his skill set. Bowen has swiped 20-plus bags in the minors every year since 2022, so he could be an asset in that regard if he plays often enough and is able to consistently reach base.