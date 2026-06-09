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Padres' Jase Bowen: Swipes two bags Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bowen went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases in Monday's 6-2 win against Cincinnati.

Bowen logged his second straight start in right field, with Fernando Tatis again handling the keystone. The Padres got a lot of production from the bottom of their order, including from Bowen, who notched his first multi-hit game as a big-leaguer and reached base three times. He also stole his first two bases, flashing the above-average speed that is a big part of his skill set. Bowen has swiped 20-plus bags in the minors every year since 2022, so he could be an asset in that regard if he plays often enough and is able to consistently reach base.

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